MADRID, April 10 Spain's Caixabank is
looking into the sale of only part of its 12 percent stake in
Spanish oil major Repsol to its parent company
Criteria, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added no
final decision had yet been taken on the sale.
Isidro Faine, chairman of both Caixabank and Criteria, had
said in an interview with the Financial Times that the lender
would be ready to sell its stake in Repsol, but gave no
additional detail.
He also said he was considering a listing of Criteria, which
holds industrial stakes in other Spanish companies, including
energy group Gas Natural and toll road operator Abertis
.
