MADRID Nov 12 Shares in Spain's Repsol opened sharply lower on Tuesday after news that core shareholder Caixabank was issuing 3-year bonds exchangeable for shares in the oil company.

At 08:02 GMT, the shares were trading down 2.7 percent at 18.45 euros ($24.7) each. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)