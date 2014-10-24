MADRID Oct 24 Caixabank Chief
Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar on Friday said a drop in its
overall lending to companies and families would stabilise
towards the end of next year.
"It seems that the drop in lending will continue... We hope
that it will stabilise towards the end of 2015," Gortazar told a
press conference.
The Barcelona-based bank's lending dropped by 6.2 percent in
the first nine months of the year, although it reported a rise
in profits in the period as its core banking performance was
boosted by lower costs and higher charges to clients.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)