MADRID Oct 24 Caixabank Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar on Friday said a drop in its overall lending to companies and families would stabilise towards the end of next year.

"It seems that the drop in lending will continue... We hope that it will stabilise towards the end of 2015," Gortazar told a press conference.

The Barcelona-based bank's lending dropped by 6.2 percent in the first nine months of the year, although it reported a rise in profits in the period as its core banking performance was boosted by lower costs and higher charges to clients. (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)