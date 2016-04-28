MADRID, April 28 Caixabank, the
country's third-largest lender, on Thursday posted a 27 percent
fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a
further squeezing on its financial margins.
Caixabank, the most acquisitive lender during Spain's
financial crisis, reported net profit of 273 million euros
($309 million), just missing analysts' forecasts of 282 million
in a Reuters poll.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 1 billion euros, down 10.4 percent from a
year.
($1 = 0.8824 euros)
