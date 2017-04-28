BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
MADRID, April 28 Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 48 pct rise in first-quarter profit from a year before, in its first results to include Portuguese lender BPI, which it took over in February.
Caixabank, Spain's third largest bank, reported net profit of 403 million euros ($437.74 million) in the first three months of the year, beating an average of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll of 315 million euros.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.15 billion euros, up 13.1 percent from a year ago.
Caixabank increased its stake in BPI, Portugal's second larges listed lender, to 84.5 percent in February. The takeover marked a step outside Caixabank's Spanish market to offset falling profitability. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.