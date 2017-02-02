* 2016 net profit 1.05 blns euros, missing forecast
* Mortgage charges knock Q4 profit by 110 mln euros
* Forecasts NII increase of 1-3 pct in 2017
* Aims for ROTE of between 9-11 pct in 2018
(Adds details from press conference)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Feb 2 Lower provisions in 2016 helped
Caixabank deliver a 29 percent rise in net profit,
though ultra-low interest rates led the Spanish lender to cut
profitability targets for next year.
The Barcelona-based lender, one of Spain's most acquisitive
banks during the financial crisis, has struggled to offset
falling profitability at home by buying smaller savings banks.
It revised down its profitability ratio target to 9-11
percent by 2018 from 12-14 percent previously, something broadly
expected by analysts because interest rates have fallen since
the last plan was announced in March 2015.
In an attempt to increase revenues outside Spain, where the
bank faces stiff competition for lending, Caixabank formally
launched an offer in January for Portugal's BPI, which
is expected to conclude next week.
Net profit for 2016 was 1.05 billion euros ($1.13 billion),
below analysts' average estimate of 1.2 billion euros, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
In the fourth quarter, net profit was 77 million euros
against a 182 million euros loss in the same period last year
when earnings where affected by writedowns due Caixabank's stake
in Repsol and other charges.
However, the last quarter was hit by the lender setting
aside 110 million euros to cover mis-sold mortgages.
Spanish banks, including BBVA and Banco Sabadell
, have been hit by a ruling from Europe's top court
that meant they must repay customers more than 4 billion euros
over disputed mortgage clauses.
LENDING REVENUE SEEN GROWING
Analysts broadly welcomed signs of stabilisation in lending
revenue, which prompted the Spanish bank to forecast a slight
rise this year.
The lender's net interest income for the quarter rose 3
percent and 4 percent against the previous quarter, but for the
year stood at 4.2 billion euros, down 5 percent as competition
for lending ate into margins.
The bank forecast an increase of 1 to 3 percent in 2017 -
without taking into account the BPI acquisition - saying it
expected to benefit from lower funding costs.
At 1100 GMT, its shares were up 2 percent at 3.467 euros.
Caixabank ended 2016 with a fully- loaded capital ratio - a
measure of a bank's strength under the strictest capital rules -
of 12.4 percent. Depending on the take up of the BPI offer,
which Caixabank estimates will be above 50 percent, the
transaction could cut 80-140 basis points off the capital ratio.
The lender said it would consider paying a special dividend
or a share buyback if its fully loaded ratio at the end of 2018
was above 12 percent.
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)