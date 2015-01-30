MADRID Jan 30 Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday said its 2014 net profit almost doubled compared to a year ago, though it missed forecasts after booking payments made to the country's deposit guarantee fund.

The bank's net profit rose 96 percent to 620 million euros ($703 million), below the 690.5 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Caixabank restated 2013 accounts to reflect 187 million euros paid to the deposit guarantee fund that year. Without this change, 2014 results would only have risen 23 percent.

($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)