MADRID Jan 30 Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday said it expected earnings from loans to keep rising in 2015, helping profits as its soured debts fall, although it warned the pace of credit growth would remain weak.

Spanish banks have been hoping to ride an economic turnaround in the country after a deep crisis which sapped demand for loans. Many households and companies are still focused on paying back borrowing, however, weighing on banks as they try to kickstart revenues.

Barcelona-based Caixabank said its net interest income (NII), a key measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, rose 5 percent in 2014 to 4.155 billion euros ($4.7 billion). That was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll and was helped by falling payouts on deposits.

But its lending fell nearly 5 percent year-on-year, even though credit growth improved in the fourth quarter of 2014, echoing trends observed by peers such as Sabadell.

At smaller Banco Popular, which also reported 2014 results on Friday, lending was down 0.5 percent on the year.

Popular said it saw signs of growing demand for credit, though it too warned the Spanish economy still faced headwinds, including from high unemployment.

Caixabank, which agreed to buy the Spanish retail business of Britain's Barclays last year, said it expected NII and earnings from fees to grow between 7 and 9 percent in 2015, even as low interest rates in the euro zone weigh on margins.

The bank's net profit rose 96 percent to 620 million euros ($703 million), below the 690.5 million euros expected in a Reuters poll. Caixabank restated 2013 accounts to reflect payments to the deposit guarantee fund. Without this change, 2014 profit would only have risen 23 percent.

