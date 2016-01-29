BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
MADRID Jan 29 Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday posted a 182 million euros ($198 million) loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 after it was hit by one-off costs, including writedowns at energy firm Repsol in which it holds a stake.
Caixabank, which owns 12.14 percent of Repsol's capital, reported a 31.4 percent rise in full-year net profit to 814 million euros thanks to the acquisition of Barclays' Spanish retail business, although that was short of a 1.1 billion euros Reuters forecast. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: