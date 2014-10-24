MADRID Oct 24 Spanish lender Caixabank
on Friday posted a 1.6 percent rise in nine-month net
profit from a year ago, at 466 million euros ($589.77 million),
just missing a 474 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of
six analysts.
Spain's third-biggest bank also said its net interest
income, a measure of earnings on loans minus funding costs, was
up 4.7 percent in the period, at 3.07 billion euros, also in
line with forecasts.
The bank said it kept reducing its exposure to the real
estate sector in the period, while overall lending dropped 6.2
percent, helping it reduce its bad loan ratio and bolster its
capital base.
(1 US dollar = 0.7901 euro)
