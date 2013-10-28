LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - CaixaBank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, and Goldman Sachs to lead manage a euro-denominated 10-year non-call five-year Tier 2 issue.

The lead managers will hold an investor call at 11am London time and the transaction is expected to be priced tomorrow.

CaixaBank is rated BBB-/BBB by S&P/Fitch at the senior level, with the new deal expected to be BB+/BBB-. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)