SAO PAULO Feb 12 Jorge Hereda, the outgoing chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal, said on Thursday he is against a government plan to eventually list the bank.

President Dilma Rousseff said in December she was considering an initial public offering of Caixa within the next 18 months. Hereda, whom Rousseff replaced as CEO this week, said at a news conference he is "personally against the idea."

"There is still room for a bank solely controlled by the government in our banking market, yes I think so," he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)