By Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at state-run Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, sank about 30 percent in the first quarter as the burden of rising defaults offset a surge in loan disbursements.

The Brasilia-based lender earned 1.3 billion reais ($650 million) in the first quarter, compared with 1.9 billion reais in the previous quarter, according to a statement on Thursday. Caixa's loan book swelled 43 percent to 390.6 billion reais, a little faster than in the fourth quarter of last year, propelled by a surge in credit to corporations.

Caixa's loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for defaults, rose for a fourth straight quarter - in contrast with declining delinquencies at some of Brazil's largest private-sector lenders. The so-called default ratio reached 2.3 percent at the end of March, compared with 2.1 percent in December, the statement said.

Caixa's strategy of slashing credit costs allowed the lender to boost market share to 16 percent in the first quarter from 15 percent last year, according to Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival. He sees the rise in loan defaults, a key worry among analysts covering local banks, stabilizing at current levels through the year.

Caixa, which is fully controlled by the federal government, has been instructed by President Dilma Rousseff to boost credit access for individuals and companies while aggressively reducing borrowing costs. In March, Moody's Investors Service cut Caixa's long-term issuer ratings, citing an eroding capital position after years of rapid credit expansion.

"We are being very, very careful with loan origination practices at the moment," Percival told Reuters in a phone interview. "We expect things to normalize in the coming months when private banks begin to lend more."

Profit rose 12.5 percent on an annual basis, the statement said.

Defaults were expected to climb as the share of commercial credit in Caixa's loan mix rose. That type of credit has higher delinquency levels.

Return on average equity, an industry gauge of profitability, tumbled to 22.4 percent at the end of March, from 35.4 percent in December. Compared with the first quarter of 2012, ROE, as the indicator is known, fell from 25.3 percent.

PERPETUAL DEBT

Net interest income, or revenue from loan-related transactions, rose 14.4 percent to 9.9 billion reais quarter-on-quarter, the statement said.

To be sure, private-sector lenders have turned cautious as Brazil's economy enters what could be the third consecutive year of below-trend growth. Disbursements at private-sector rivals are growing at one-fifth the pace of Caixa's this year as the former focus on mortgages and paycheck-deductible credit, areas where interest rates tend to be lower but defaults less likely.

According to Percival, such restrain will ease in coming months, when private-sector banks step up credit approvals and disbursements. So far, Brazil's top-three non-government banks - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA - have pledged to stay prudent to prevent asset quality from deteriorating.

The lender could sell debt in international bond markets by June to help bolster its capital base and fund credit growth, Percival said. Any transaction could include the offering of perpetual debt, he noted.

The bank's executives plan to meet investors by the end of the month to gauge potential conditions and appetite for the transaction, Percival said.