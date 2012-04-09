* Caixa's cheaper loans follow rate cuts at Banco do Brasil
* State lender budgets $164 bln in new loans, up 24 pct
SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazilian state-run lender
Caixa Economica Federal <C EF.UL> said on Monday it is offering
cheaper credit to businesses and individuals, following on the
heels of aggressive new loan policies from state bank Banco do
Brazil <BBAS 3.SA>.
The lender, looking to grow at the twice the pace of
Brazil's non-state banking sector, has set aside 300 billion
reais ($164 billion) for new loans this year, up 24 percent from
2011.
Chief Executive Jorge Hereda said the moves were not a
political decision, although they followed similarly sharp rate
cuts at state-run Banco do Brasil last week, in the wake of a
government stimulus package.
"We see a new moment in the outlook for Brazilian banking
and we're getting out front," Hereda told reporters after
announcing the measures. "It's a calculated move. We're not
going to make the bank run a loss."
Brazilian financial stocks have lost more than 4
percent since Banco do Brasil rolled out its aggressive new
policies, opening the door to tougher competition and slimmer
profit margins in the industry.
President Dilma Rousseff has been pressing state lenders to
offer cheaper loans to reduce interest rate spreads in Brazil's
banking system and increase the impact of a string of central
bank interest rate cuts.
($1 = 1.83 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)