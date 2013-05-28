LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - Spain's Caja Rural de Navarra is
testing interest for a five-year euro covered bond on Tuesday at
215bp area over mid-swaps, according to a market source.
Lead managers Barclays, Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Banco
Cooperativo Espanol are planning to price the bond during
Wednesday's business.
The transaction, to be rated A3 by Moody's, follows a
similar deal from Cajamar at the beginning of May. That issue
was a EUR500m three-year covered bond that priced at mid-swaps
plus 290bp.
