LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain's Caja Rural de Navarra has appointed Banco Cooperativo Espanol, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a possible debut mortgage-backed covered bond.

The transaction, to be rated of A3 by Moody's, follows hot on the heels of Cajamar that sold a EUR500m three-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 290bp on Tuesday. That deal has since rallied by 15bp in the secondary market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)