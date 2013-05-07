LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar) is poised to be the first of Spain's troubled savings banks to sell a benchmark bond issue in over two years, with demand for its EUR500m covered deal reaching almost double that amount.

Spain's cajas - unlisted entities that are often deeply linked to different Spanish regions - have come under intense scrutiny due to their involvement in the country's housing market collapse.

For the past two years, they have been forced to rely on funding through the ECB as the public market has been prohibitively expensive.

Caja Madrid, now part of the merged entity which is Bankia, was the last savings bank to access the benchmark covered bond market when it sold a EUR750m three-year issue at mid-swaps plus 240bp in March 2011.

More recently, Kutxabank, formed of three Basque-country savings banks, sold a EUR750m five-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 220bp in January this year, although syndicate bankers said the bank was not a typical caja, and therefore ruled it out of deals that they would count.

Kutxa has been identified as a Group 0 Spanish bank under the country's stress tests, the banker said.

These banks, which include Bankinter, BBVA, Banco Sabadell, Caixabank, Kutxabank, Santander and Unicaja, are considered to be the country's strongest and have no capital shortfalls.

Lead managers on the three-year Cajamar deal - Credit Agricole CIB, Nomura, Santander and Societe Generale - announced the mandate on Monday and began testing investor interest with initial price thoughts set at mid-swaps plus 300bp area on Tuesday morning.

At the latest update, orders had reached EUR900m and guidance was fixed at mid-swaps plus 290bp. Books closed at 0930GMT.

"This is the first caja we have seen in the market for a long time," said a syndicate banker.

"There are a number of other Spanish banks that are looking to hit the market in the next few days, but these are more in the first tier of the country's banking sector."

BBVA has already taken advantage of buoyant market conditions after selling a USD1.5bn Tier 1 instrument with a 9% coupon last week. That bond, which priced at par, has since jumped to 103.5 in the secondary market.

Cajamar, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch, is capitalising on a credit rally following a rate cut by the European Central Bank and better-than-expected US employment data at the end of last week that prompted Portugal to push ahead with a 10-year bond on Tuesday.

The positive momentum continued on Tuesday with the iTraxx Senior Financials index tighter by 1.5bp at 130bp by 1015GMT.

Lead managers on the Cajamar transaction looked to outstanding Spanish bonds issued by Bankia, Sabadell and Unicaja for pricing references, which were all bid in a range of 150bp to 230bp, and then added a substantial premium on top. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)