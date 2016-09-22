By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 Wall Street will closely
watch Cal-Maine Foods' quarterly report on Monday as
the largest U.S. egg producer struggles with too much production
and uncertainty about consumer demand for cage-free eggs.
The Jackson, Mississippi-based company has been targeted by
short sellers since 2015, when avian flu ravaged U.S. flocks and
producers over-reacted to losses by adding more new hens than
demand warranted, causing a slump in egg prices.
Accounting for around a quarter of U.S. egg sales, Cal-Maine
is expected on average to post its second straight quarterly
loss and a 53 percent drop in revenue, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The company does not provide revenue projections
because egg prices are typically highly unpredictable.
Part of the difficulty in predicting egg prices is that when
they rise, processed food makers sometimes increase their use of
substitutes and do not always switch back to eggs when prices
fall, said Eric Gottlieb, analyst at D.A. Davidson.
"Maybe at this very moment it's easier to use eggs, but you
can't change your formulation constantly," Gottlieb said.
Going against that trend in a bid to appeal to customers
craving more authentic foods, Dunkin' Brands Group in
July said it was working on higher-quality egg products, which
also include soybean oil and corn starch.
Shares of Cal-Maine have fallen 25 percent in the past year.
Cal-Maine rose 1.3 percent on Thursday ahead of its report on
Monday.
The company has continued to lose favor on Wall Street. In
the last quarter, 80 institutional investors, like hedge funds
and pension funds, sold their stakes in Cal-Maine, a 74 percent
increase from the previous quarter, according to Morningstar. In
the same period, 58 institutional investors became new owners of
Cal-Maine, a 15 percent decrease.
Short interest peaked at $900 million in February, and has
since fallen to $584 million, equivalent to a quarter of
Cal-Maine's market capitalization, according to S3 Partners, a
financial analytics firm.
Complicating matters in the egg industry is growing demand
from consumers and animal welfare groups that hens be allowed to
live outside of cramped cages and given free run in barns, a
change meant to reduce the animals' suffering but which
increases costs.
Companies including Wal-Mart Stores, Target,
McDonald's, General Mills Inc and Kellogg Co
have committed to stop using eggs laid by caged hens
within the next several years. But with cage-free eggs up to
twice as expensive as normal eggs in supermarkets, it remains
unclear how quickly consumers will make the shift.
Specialty eggs, a category including cage free, accounted
for 23 percent of Cal-Maine's sales volume in the May quarter,
up from 21 percent a year before. But the company also warned
that low prices for regular eggs were pressuring demand for its
specialty eggs.
Cal-Maine and its smaller rivals are adding cage-free hens
at a pace outstripping demand for their eggs, according to CJS
Securities analyst Craig Bibb.
"If you're standing in the grocery store, and the cage-free
eggs are $2 and the regular eggs are 79 cents, most people are
taking 79 cents," Bibb said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)