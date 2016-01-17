(Repeat story published on Friday, no change to text)
TOKYO Jan 15 Calbee Inc is aiming to
enter the Australian market as early as this year, its chief
executive said, as part of the Japanese snack maker's plan to
triple the contribution of overseas sales to its overall annual
revenue.
The company, 20 percent owned by PepsiCo Inc, is the
market leader in Japan but overseas sales in markets such as the
United States, Britain and Singapore have driven growth over the
past few years.
Chief Executive Akira Matsumoto told Reuters in an interview
that Australia was an attractive market because of its developed
economy.
"Australia's population is not big, but it's a developed
economy, where you can expect relatively large volume of snacks
consumption," he said.
Calbee, which reported annual revenue of 220 billion yen
($1.87 billion) for the year that ended March 31, has said it
aims to increase the contribution of overseas markets to 30
percent from 10 percent currently.
Matsumoto reiterated that Calbee, whose name combines the
supplements calcium and vitamin B1, was still seeking to
re-establish its presence in China after scrapping a loss-making
joint venture with Chinese food firm Tingyi Holding Corp
and Itochu Corp last year.
"The joint venture sold products priced at 6.5-7.5 yuan
($0.98-1.14). That's too expensive. We need to sell 1 yuan or 2
yuan products," he said, adding that Calbee would either find
another partner to set up on its own.
Matsumoto, the former head of Johnson & Johnson's
Japanese operations, was hired by Calbee founding family in 2009
to run the company, which was listed two years later.
($1 = 6.5864 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 117.5600 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)