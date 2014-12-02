BEIJING Dec 2 China Aircraft Leasing Group
Holdings Ltd (CALC) on Tuesday said it has finalised a
$10.2 billion deal to buy 100 planes from European aircraft
maker Airbus Group NV subject to shareholder approval.
The jets will be delivered over the period 2016-2022, and
will be funded by bank loans, debt, equity financing and working
capital among other means, CALC said in a stock exchange filing.
The deal, first announced on Nov. 6, includes 74 A320neo
planes. The A320neo is a revamped version of the bestselling
150-seat A320, offering fuel savings of 15 percent and due to
enter service late next year.
Hong Kong-based CALC is part of an expanding breed of
Chinese leasing companies focusing on medium-haul aircraft for
the country's crowded domestic routes.
China is the world's fastest-growing aviation market and is
set to surpass the United States as the busiest domestic air
travel market within 10 years, according to recent Airbus
forecasts.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller)