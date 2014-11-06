BEIJING Nov 6 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had signed an initial deal with Airbus Group NV to buy 100 planes valued at about $10.2 billion.

The order includes 74 of Airbus' A320neo series planes, it said in a stock exchange fling.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)