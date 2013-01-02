BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
LONDON Jan 2 Caledonia Investments PLC : * Inv plc - disposal * Sale of stake in celerant consulting * Transaction will comprise the sale of caledonia's 47.3% equity holding in
celerant * Transaction also includes repayment of outstanding loan notes and accrued
interest, for £43.4M. * Initial sale proceeds will be held on deposit for future investment.
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award