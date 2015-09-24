Sept 24 Canadian Calfrac Well Services Ltd slashed its quarterly dividend for the second time in three months, citing weak demand and pricing for oilfield services amid a slump in crude oil prices.

The oilfield services provider also suspended its dividend reinvestment plan for common shares, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Calfrac cut its dividend to 1.56 Canadian cents per share. It had halved its quarterly dividend to 6.25 Canadian cents in June. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in; Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)