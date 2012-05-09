UPDATE 1-China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
May 9 Calfrac Well Services Ltd's quarterly profit rose, helped by continued drilling boom in North America.
The company's first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$70.8 million, or C$1.59 per share, from C$49.1 million, or C$1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 41 percent to C$474.1 million.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates details and prices)