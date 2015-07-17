BEIJING, July 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group
Holdings said late on Thursday it will lease six
aircraft to China Eastern Airlines.
The Airbus A320 jets will be delivered in 2015-2016
and rented at market rates, it said in a stock exchange filing.
China Aircraft Leasing's shares rose 0.6 percent in early
trade on Friday, slightly higher than the 0.47 percent gain of
the Hang Seng Index.
China Eastern's Shanghai-traded shares surged by their daily
trading limit of 10 percent, leading a 0.54 percent climb on the
benchmark index thanks to the company's bullish earnings
forecast for January-June.
