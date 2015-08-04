Aug 4 Pipeline operator Caliber Midstream
Partners LP scrapped plans to sell itself after it failed to
attract a high-enough offer, Bloomberg reported, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The company, owned by private equity firm First Reserve Corp
and oil and gas exploration and production company Triangle
Petroleum Corporation, was exploring a sale for as much
as $1 billion, including debt, Reuters had reported in April.
Caliber was working with Credit Suisse Group AG to find a
buyer, Bloomberg reported, adding that the sale had entered the
final bidding stage when Caliber's advisers told bidders last
week that it was ending the auction. (bloom.bg/1MLBNGD)
The deal fell through partly because the potential buyers
were nervous about the production outlook for Triangle
Petroleum, Caliber's main customer, Bloomberg said.
Triangle Petroleum and First Reserve officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Caliber has more than 250 miles
(400 km) of pipelines in McKenzie County, North Dakota. It
offers transport and storage to oil and gas producers in the
Bakken and Three Forks shale formations.
First Reserve and Triangle formed Caliber in 2012 with an
initial investment of $100 million. Since then, they have
committed an additional $114 million to the joint venture.
Triangle, which has a market capitalization of $266 million,
has a 28.3 percent stake in Caliber, while First Reserve owns
the rest.
