Sept 16 Calida Holding AG : * Says H1 sales more than doubled year-on-year to 197.4 million Swiss francs * Says H1 operating result increased by 49.7 percent from 6.1 million Swiss francs to 9.1 million Swiss francs * Says H1 net result was 16.6 percent higher at 5.2 million Swiss francs * Says improved results in H1 thanks to acquisition of 59.9 percent majority

stake in French LAFUMA Group * Says is confident about prospects for 2014 as a whole despite the subdued

* Source text - bit.ly/1phy83E