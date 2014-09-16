Sept 16 Calida Holding AG :
* Says H1 sales more than doubled year-on-year to 197.4 million
Swiss francs
* Says H1 operating result increased by 49.7 percent from 6.1
million Swiss francs to 9.1 million Swiss francs
* Says H1 net result was 16.6 percent higher at 5.2 million
Swiss francs
* Says improved results in H1 thanks to acquisition of 59.9
percent majority
stake in French LAFUMA Group
* Says is confident about prospects for 2014 as a whole despite
the subdued
economic outlook
* Source text - bit.ly/1phy83E
