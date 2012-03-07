* Agency cites 125 violations by AIG unit, claims processor
* Cites troubling lack of attention to policyholders
March 6 The California Department of
Insurance on Tuesday said it had fined a subsidiary of American
International Group, citing its alleged laxity in
handling claims related to the 2008 Sayre Fire in Sylmar,
California that led to the loss of almost 500 residences.
The department said the AIG unit -- the New Hampshire
Insurance Company -- had insured about 370 policyholders whose
mobile homes were destroyed in the fire, which spread over more
than 11,000 acres in Southern California.
It said an investigation by the department showed the AIG
unit and its authorized agent for claims processing, York Risk
Services Group Inc, were responsible for 125 violations of the
California Insurance Code by having failed to diligently handle
claims.
Civil penalties for each violation can be assessed at up to
$5,000, and rise to as much as $10,000 each if the practice was
willful, the department said.
The insurance department on Tuesday said it had issued an
Order to Show Cause, a statement of Charges/Accusation and a
notice of monetary penalty against the unit and its claims
processor. It said they will have an opportunity to respond to
the allegations at an administrative hearing.
"The allegations in this case represent a troubling lack of
attention to consumer needs by New Hampshire Insurance Company,"
the agency said in a release.
Officials at AIG could not immediately be reached for
comment.