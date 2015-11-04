(Updates with airport confirmation, linked to police activity,
details)
Nov 4 A full ground stop was issued at San Diego
International Airport with no flights arriving on Wednesday
because of police activity surrounding an active shooter
situation at an apartment nearby, the airport said on Twitter.
"Due to police activity near the airport, a ground stop is
in effect for all arriving aircraft. Check with your airline
before coming to SAN," the airport said in a brief statement.
Meanwhile, police SWAT team members surrounded an apartment
in the city's Midtown area where authorities said a gunman armed
with a high-powered rifle was "contained" after shooting at
officers responding to a domestic incident.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Daniel Wallis in
Denver; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)