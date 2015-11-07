LOS ANGELES Nov 7 Nighttime flights into and
out of Los Angeles International Airport will avoid passing over
the Pacific Ocean just to the west of the airport for the coming
week because the U.S. military has activated airspace there,
officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the military did not
disclose the nature of the activities taking place near the
second-busiest U.S. airport.
Airplanes normally fly over the ocean when arriving and
departing the coastal Los Angeles International Airport during
the night to avoid disturbing nearby residents, airport
officials said in a statement.
But the FAA has indicated that military airspace over that
patch of ocean was activated beginning on Friday night and
continuing through Thursday night, airport officials said.
As a result, the airport will need to deviate from normal
flight patterns during the next six nights, the statement said.
An FAA spokesman would not provide details on the activation
of the military airspace, and a Pentagon spokeswoman could not
immediately comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)