LOS ANGELES Aug 26 Attorneys for a group of
doctors bringing the first legal challenge to California's new
law allowing physician-assisted suicide were due in court on
Friday to urge a judge to suspend the statute while their case
is under review.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia may also rule on a
request by the state and other supporters of the so-called End
of Life Option Act to dismiss the lawsuit instead, arguing the
doctors lack proper legal standing to bring their case.
The suit was filed in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles,
where most of the named plaintiffs practice medicine. They were
joined by the American Academy of Medical Ethics, also known as
the Christian Medical and Dental Society.
The law in question, based on a similar measure in Oregon,
allows terminally ill patients to obtain a prescription for
medication to hasten their death so long as two physicians agree
the person has no more than six months to live and is mentally
competent.
The statute also requires a patient seeking life-ending
medical aid to present two separate requests to an attending
physician and for two witnesses to attest to the patient's wish
to die.
California was the fifth U.S. state to legalize medical aid
in dying for terminally ill patients, terminology that advocates
prefer over the phrase "physician-assisted suicide." They note
that a third of Oregon patients who obtain prescriptions for
lethal medication never take it.
At least 30 individuals are known to have obtained a
prescription under California's law since it took effect on June
9, according to Compassion & Choices, a group backing the law.
The measure aims to give terminally ill people a medically
assisted option to avoid prolonged suffering that conventional
palliative care might fail to alleviate.
The bill was strongly opposed by some religious groups,
including the Roman Catholic Church, as well as advocates for
the elderly and disabled. They argued that unscrupulous
caregivers or relatives could pressure vulnerable patients to
take their own lives, especially if insurers deny or delay
coverage for costly life-sustaining medical treatment.
Supporters, however, say there has never been a documented
case of such coercion in Oregon since voters approved that
state's law in 1994.
Ottolia was expected to decide Friday on the plaintiffs'
motion to set aside the California statute while the case
proceeds through the courts.
To win an injunction, the plaintiffs must convince the judge
they have a strong likelihood of prevailing on the merits of
their challenge.
Their essential argument in the suit is that the law "fails
to make rational distinctions" between terminally ill adults and
"the vast majority of Californians not covered by the act," thus
violating constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due
process.
However, Compassion & Choices lawyer Kevin Diaz countered
that the law "treats all Californians who are terminally ill the
same, so there's no violation in it." He also said hundreds of
patients a year would be forced to suffer painful and prolonged
deaths if the law were suspended, a balance of harm that favors
denial of an injunction.
