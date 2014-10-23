By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Shipments of Bakken crude
oil from North Dakota to California by barge have quietly
overtaken those by train for the first time, showing how the
state's isolated refiners are using any means necessary to tap
into the nation's shale oil boom.
While tough permitting rules and growing resistance by
environmentalists have slowed efforts to build new rail
terminals within California itself, a little-known barge port in
Oregon has been steadily ramping up shipments to the state, a
flow expected to accelerate next year.
From January through June, California received 940,500
barrels of the North Dakota crude oil from barges loaded at
terminals in the Pacific Northwest, the highest rate ever,
Gordon Schrempf, senior fuels analyst for the California Energy
Commission, told Reuters.
Bakken crude transported to California on railcars, which
has gained widespread attention after a series of fiery train
derailments in North America, accounted for just 702,135 barrels
over the same time period, according to published figures.
"We're seeing marine transport of Bakken crude outpace rail
for the first time," Schrempf said. In 2013, rail shipments of
1.35 million barrels exceeded barge shipments of 1.33 million
barrels. The year before, almost no crude arrived by barge.
Bakken shipments by barge and rail may only comprise a tiny
portion of the crude California imports, at about 5,200 and
4,000 barrels per day respectively, with Alaska supplying over
20 times as much crude.
But companies, including refiner Tesoro Corp and
logistics company NuStar Energy LP, have plans to
significantly expand that volume with new terminals along the
Pacific Northwest that would unload trains from North Dakota and
pump the oil onto tankers.
They would help make California a major destination for
Bakken oil, a trend that has drawn objections from environmental
groups who have been seeking to stem the tide, often by blocking
local permits to built oil-train offloading terminals.
"Bringing it in by barge gets you around cumbersome
permitting and the growing citizen opposition to crude-by-rail,"
said Lorne Stockman, research director of Oil Change
International, a research and advocacy organization working on
energy, climate and environmental issues.
To be sure, their objections may differ. The principle
concern over transporting Bakken by rail is the risk that a
derailment could cause a deadly explosion similar to the one in
Lac Megantic, Quebec, last year that killed 47 people.
There is no suggestion that waterborne oil transportation
poses similar explosive risks, although the environmental impact
of a barge spill could be much greater.
"The barges are designed to carry the grade of oil that the
Bakken is," said Ted Mar, prevention branch chief for the
state's Office of Spill Prevention and Response and a former
member of the Coast Guard.
That is small comfort to environmentalists, who oppose all
forms of oil production, in particular shale crudes like Bakken,
extracted through hydraulic fracking they fear contributes to
global warming and poses a potential risk to water supplies.
"Our end goal is to leave these more dangerous,
unconventional fuels in the ground," said Jess Dervin-Ackerman,
conservation manager for the San Francisco Bay Chapter of the
Sierra Club.
SMALLER BUT CLOSER
With state production declining since the mid-80s,
California's refiners have increasingly relied on deliveries of
crude by oceangoing tankers carrying 500,000 barrels or more
from places like Alaska, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and Iraq, which
supplied two-thirds of their needs last year.
The refiners have been scrambling for several years to get
better access to cheaper domestic shale oil by any means
necessary, replacing costlier imports. But with the big shale
fields to the east of the Rocky Mountains and a lack of major
pipelines, it has not been easy.
The articulated tug barges (ATBs) now arriving are tiny by
comparison to the tankers, carrying as little as 50,000 barrels.
Such shipments cost more than bringing Bakken directly to
California by rail, but easily plug into existing port and
terminal infrastructure - avoiding the need for new permitting
that can take years.
While many are working to build out their own rail
facilities, a handful of major rail-to-barge terminals along the
Pacific Northwest coast that would ship over 500,000 bpd of
Bakken crude have been in the works for several years. But most
are incomplete, and several face delays.
One of the few exceptions is an idled ethanol terminal and
processing plant in Clatskanie, Oregon, run by Global Partners
LP. The facility, on a small canal that feeds into the
Columbia River, began quietly transshipping oil from trains to
barges in 2012 and is now receiving so-called "unit trains",
mile-long trains that only carry crude oil.
"Unit train volume into our Clatskanie terminal is up, and
interest in the facility from prospective customers is at an
all-time high," Global Partners Chief Executive Eric Slifka said
in August.
Global Partners did not respond to a request for comment.
Later that month, the firm received a new air permit from
the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality that will allow
it to ship as much as 1.84 billion gallons of volatile liquids,
or some 120,000 bpd. It did not specify crude or ethanol.
Much of those shipments moved north to refineries in
Washington, including BP's Cherry Point in Puget Sound,
and Phillips 66's Ferndale facility. But both those
plants are expanding their own facilities to bring more Bakken
in by rail, likely curbing some demand for barges.
Top oil barge operator Kirby Corp, which runs
vessels out of Clatskanie, is currently building two larger
185,000-barrel barges to deploy on the coast next autumn.
Environmentalists say they are monitoring the rise in
Bakken-by-barge deliveries.
"This won't pull our focus away from crude by rail,
but rather expand the lens with which we look at dangers of
Bakken entering our communities," said the Sierra Club's
Dervin-Ackerman.
