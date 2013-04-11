China's onshore yuan jumps to more than 4-month high
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Retail investors placed orders on Wednesday totaling $773.7 million for the $2.05 billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds offered by California, according to State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office.
Retail orders equaled 37.7 percent of the total offering, which began Wednesday morning and includes about $1.25 billion of new money bonds for public works projects and about $802.0 million of refunding bonds, the office said in a statement.
Key preliminary yields quoted to retail investors included 1.18 percent for a five-year maturity, 2.33 percent for a 10-year maturity and 4.00 percent for a 30-year maturity. Final pricing for the bonds is scheduled for Thursday after institutional investors place orders.
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106