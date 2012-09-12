BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
Sept 12 The California Department of Water Resources will sell $336 million of tax-exempt and taxable water system revenue bonds for the Central Valley Project, said a market source on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $48 million tax-exempt and $288 million of taxable bonds.
The lead manager on the sale is Morgan Stanley.
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027