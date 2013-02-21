CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
Feb 21 The Regents of the University of California is planning to sell $1.5 billion of tax-exempt and taxable debt, market sources said on Thursday.
On Feb. 28, the university will sell $800 million of tax-exempt and $500 million of taxable general revenue bonds through lead manager J.P. Morgan.
The deal will have a one-retail period on Feb. 27.
During the week of March 3, the university will also sell $286 million of taxable fixed-rate notes via lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
A day for the sale has yet to be determined.
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
June 1 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of private jobs data that will give investors an indication of the health of the labor market and likely feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this month.