Oct 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late on
Thursday said it rated about $549 million of California
tax-exempt general obligation refunding bonds A-minus.
The rating agency also affirmed its A-minus long-term
ratings and underlying ratings (SPURs) on the state's $72.5
billion GO debt and $1.9 billion of Proposition 1A bonds.
The outlook on all rating is positive.
California's $549 million refunding bonds with intermediate
maturities will be on sale on Oct. 23.
"We believe most deficit-closing measures enacted in the two
most recent budgets have recurring benefit and are helping to
reduce the state's structural deficit," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Gabriel Petek in a note.
"But risks remain. The state's ability to realize savings
from the redevelopment agency dissolution legislation and the
outcome of the election in November are two specific variables
we have identified as posing a risk to the state's
budgetary balance."