Aug 2 California's projected revenue related to Facebook Inc's initial public offering faces a bumpy ride as the company's share price hit fresh lows, a state analyst said on Thursday.

Facebook's IPO in May and related stock transactions were projected to generate about $1.9 billion for California's coffers. That projection, however, assumed the California-based company's stock would be fetching $35 a share in November.

"The bottom line is that the lower the stock price is the lower (state) revenue is," said Jason Sisney, deputy legislative analyst.

With Facebook shares sinking to all-time lows this week, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said on Wednesday that if "lower share prices persist through November and December, hundreds of millions of dollars of income tax revenue assumed in the state budget plan are at risk."

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Facebook shares dipped under $20 for the first time, trading down 4.7 percent at $19.90. The stock has lost almost half of its value since debuting at $38 in May.

Sisney said November is "huge" for the state's revenue projection because of the company's scheduled settlement of restricted stock units with current and former employees, which is expected to result in big withholding payments.

"The most important data will be the stock price in November," Sisney said.

About $400 million of the $1.9 billion revenue projection related to Facebook is also tied to voter approval in November of a measure increasing income tax rates on the wealthy, the legislative report added.

Gabriel Petek, a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services analyst, said that any underperformance in Facebook-related revenue alone would not likely change the state's A-minus rating with a positive outlook.

"That being said, Facebook is a high-profile stock and is thus a useful example in demonstrating the difficulty inherent to the state's revenue profile in being heavily personal income tax dependent, with a significant portion of the income taxes coming from capital gains and equity market income," Petek said.

In addition to sinking Facebook shares, the legislative report noted other uncertainties that could affect the budget, including actions to cut the federal budget deficit, volatility in the overall stock market and economic problems overseas.

California's fiscal 2013 budget also relies on spending cuts, fund transfers and other new revenue to eliminate a $15.7 billion deficit.

The budget also depends on the passage by voters of higher income and sales tax rates on Nov. 6.