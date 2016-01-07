Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills
May 18 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
Jan 7 California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday proposed a $170.7 billion state budget for the next fiscal year, a nearly 2 percent increase over this year.
The Democratic governor also proposed a $122.6 billion general fund budget for fiscal year 2016-17, a 6 percent increase over this year.
The budget includes increases for education, health care, infrastructure, and the state's rainy day fund. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: