Jan 7 California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday proposed a $170.7 billion state budget for the next fiscal year, a nearly 2 percent increase over this year.

The Democratic governor also proposed a $122.6 billion general fund budget for fiscal year 2016-17, a 6 percent increase over this year.

The budget includes increases for education, health care, infrastructure, and the state's rainy day fund. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)