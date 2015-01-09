(Corrects proposed general fund spending to $113 billion, not
$133 billion, in first paragraph)
Jan 9 California Governor Jerry Brown released
his 2015-16 state budget on Friday, calling for $113 billion in
proposed general fund spending, up 1.4 percent from the year
before.
Brown's proposed budget includes the first $532 million in
spending as part of Proposition 1, a $7.5 billion bond measure
passed by voters in November for water management and
infrastructure.
The governor plans to pay down the state's $72 billion
unfunded retiree healthcare liability by phasing in a prefunding
model as labor contracts come up for renewal.
A prefunding model covers future retiree healthcare benefits
by setting aside money in a dedicated trust, much like state
pensions, as opposed to the current pay-as-you-go policy, which
covers the minimum amount as costs are due.
Brown also said he would hold state college tuition flat, a
decision that counters a plan by University of California
President Janet Napolitano to raise tuition in the system by 5
percent a year for the next five years.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut)