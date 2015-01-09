(Updates to include quotes from governor, reaction and more
details from budget)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 9 California Democratic
Governor Jerry Brown on Friday released his 2015-16 state
budget, calling for $113 billion in proposed general fund
spending, up just 1.4 percent from the year before despite the
state's substantial economic recovery.
Brown, a fiscal moderate whose tight-fisted policies helped
stabilize state finances, proposed modest increases in spending
on public schools and for health and human services, but
tightened the budget for some departments.
"We have a carefully balanced budget - more precarious than
I would like," Brown said. "It's not a time for exuberant
overkill."
Brown stuck to his plan to increase funding for the
University of California by 4 percent, but only if the system
agreed to freeze tuition. The move was a step in an ongoing
fight with University President Janet Napolitano, who has
demanded that Brown double the funding increase for the system
and plans to raise tuition if he does not.
On Friday, Napolitano said she was disappointed in the
governor's proposal, but said she expected to continue
negotiating with the governor and members of the legislature as
they wrangle over the budget's final form over the next six
months before the new fiscal year begins July 1.
For public elementary and secondary education, Brown would
spend $65.7 million, up a modest $2.5 million from last year
based on a state law that sets minimum education spending each
year based on the size of the overall budget and other factors.
Brown's plan also includes the first $532 million in
spending backed by $7.5 billion in bonds authorized by voters in
November, for measures aimed at shoring up the state's water
supply, which has been battered by years of drought.
The budget aims to strengthen the state's rainy day fund
with an additional $1.2 billion to pay down debts.
Senate Republican leader Robert Huff called Brown's proposal
"a frugal plan" and a good starting point, praising the
governor's moves to pay down debt.
But Brown's frugality has put him in conflict with some
progressive Democrats, who have been arguing for a restoration
of safety net cuts implemented during the recession.
Andrew Cheyne, policy director for the California
Association of Food Banks, said the state remains $15 billion
behind pre-recession spending on services to help impoverished
and disabled Californians, despite the state's considerable
economic recovery.
In a swipe at the Governor's catchphrase "wall of debt" to
describe money owed by the state, Cheyne said, "We also have to
dismantle the wall of poverty."
Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego,
praised the governor for restoring some services for disabled
Californians that had been cut during the economic downturn, but
hinted at negotiations to come, calling his proposal a
"realistic and practical starting point."
The governor said he wanted to tackle the state's $72
billion unfunded liability for retiree healthcare benefits by
paying for it ahead of time.
When Brown took over in 2011 from two-term Republican
Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the state faced an 18-month
budget gap of $25 billion.
