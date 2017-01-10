Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 California Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday proposed a $179.5 billion state budget for the next fiscal year, a nearly 5 percent increase over this year.
The Democratic governor also proposed a $122.5 billion general fund budget for fiscal year 2017-18, virtually unchanged from this year. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
* Ebay inc. Prices $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes offering