SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 California Governor Jerry
Brown and top Democrats in the legislature have agreed to a
state budget deal that gives them some increased spending in
exchange for accepting his more cautious revenue outlook, a
lawmaker involved in budget talks said on Monday.
The state Assembly and Senate must still approve the budget
deal, but the agreement means the legislature will likely meet
its June 15 deadline for approving a new spending plan.
Few details were available but Brown last month proposed
general fund spending of $96.4 billion, up from this year's
$95.7 billion.
Ranked as the world's ninth-largest economy, California is
projected to have a budget surplus for the first time in many
years, in part due to recent voter-approved tax hikes.
Legislative leaders have been pushing for a deal with the
Democratic governor despite different expectations about the
state's revenue.
The legislature's budget conference committee is scheduled
to meet Monday evening to review the agreement for the fiscal
year starting July 1, said Assemblywoman Nancy Skinner, a
Democrat on the committee.
"I'm very confident we'll be adopting an on-time budget,"
Skinner said.
She said the budget agreement is "very much reflective of
the governor's framework, yet there was very good progress made
on the priorities of the Assembly and Senate."
Aides to other lawmakers said the deal includes about $200
million more in spending for mental health services urged by
lawmakers and about $80 million to restore dental services for
the poor.
Additionally, lawmakers and Brown agreed to send more money
to all school districts instead of only to the state's poorest
districts as he had initially proposed.
Brown last month said he was being cautious with his outlook
for the state's revenue in his revised budget plan due to
uncertainty over whether a recent surge in revenue would
persist.
Saying his revenue outlook was too conservative, Democrats
in the Senate and Assembly countered with budget plans seeking
about $2 billion more in spending than the governor proposed.
But the three plans were similar in that they would put the
state budget in the black, build reserves and pay back loans
from state funds.
Monday's agreement includes a $1.1 billion reserve for
contingencies, an aide to a top lawmaker said.
Presenting his initial budget plan in January, Brown
projected California's budget could swing to a surplus as the
economy improves and due to revenue from voter-approved
increases in November to the state's sales tax and income tax
rates on wealthy Californians.
But he also urged lawmakers to restrain spending, an
approach top lawmakers accepted to notch the budget agreement,
an aide to one said.