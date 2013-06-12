SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 California Governor Jerry
Brown and top Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday made official
their budget agreement struck a day earlier, putting the most
populous U.S. state on track to have a spending plan in place by
the July 1 start of its new fiscal year.
"This is not only a balanced budget, but it's a real step
forward," Brown, a Democrat, said during a press event webcast
from the state capital of Sacramento.
The deal, calling for $96.3 billion in general fund
spending, clears the way for the Democrat-led legislature to
approve the agreement by its June 15 budget deadline and for
Brown to sign his third consecutive budget ahead of a new fiscal
year.
Wall Street is closely watching California's budget
politics, which in the past helped pull down the state's credit
ratings. Improving finances now hold out the hope that
California's rating could be upgraded, possibly easing borrowing
costs.
Encouraged by expectations of balanced budgets, Standard &
Poor's in January upgraded its rating on $73.1 billion of the
state's general obligation bonds by one notch to A from A-minus
and put a stable outlook on the state.
Brown was joined at the press event by Assembly Speaker John
Perez and Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg. Each
chamber had produced budget plans about $2 billion larger than
the revised plan the governor released last month.
The Assembly and Senate proposals were based on the view
that Brown was being too conservative with revenue expectations
in his plan.
The governor sought general fund spending of just over $96.3
billion, up from this year's $95.7 billion but down from the
$97.7 billion he had proposed in January.
Revenue has been on the upswing in recent months due to an
improving economy and tax increases approved by voters in
November. California, the world's ninth-largest economy, is set
to post its first surplus in several years.
But Brown says he is unsure the revenue surge is sustainable
and has pressed lawmakers to shelve plans for big spending
increases on programs whose budgets were slashed in recent years
to help close multi-billion dollar deficits.
"I'm trying to be a good, prudent steward of the people's
money," Brown said at the press event. "I think prudence rather
than exuberance should be the order of the day."
Democrats in the legislature on Monday agreed to his more
conservative outlook.
In exchange, he gave them additional funds for courts and
scholarships to state universities. He also backed modest
spending increases for health, career training and child-care
programs.
The two sides agreed on a plan for distributing more money
to school districts and to borrow $500 million expected to be
raised from the state's sale of greenhouse gas emissions permits
to businesses.
They also agreed on keeping $1.1 billion in reserve for
contingencies, paying down loans from state funds and working on
legislation for a ballot measure next year that would propose
establishing a rainy-day fund.
The legislature's Democrats will not need Republican votes
to approve the agreement.
"While it's disappointing that Republicans had no input in
this compromised budget proposal, it is promising that Democrats
agreed to use the governor's more conservative revenue
projections instead of counting on money that may never
materialize," Assembly Republican Leader Connie Conway said in a
statement.