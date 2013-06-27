By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 California ended a decade
of budget deficits on Thursday as Governor Jerry Brown signed a
$96.3 billion general fund budget that includes a surplus and
modestly increases spending.
The budget is based on a deal struck earlier this month by
Brown and fellow Democrats who control the legislature. It is
the third consecutive on-time budget he has signed - a sharp
contrast to the routinely late budgets during the previous
decade.
The spending plan for the 2013-14 fiscal year beginning on
Monday marks an increase from the current fiscal year's $95.7
billion general fund budget and includes a surplus of $872
million and an emergency reserve of $1.1 billion.
The budget provides more money for education, dental and
mental health programs, and it expands coverage under the
federal health-care overhaul. The budget also repays internal
loans used to balance the state's books over the years. That
debt is on track to drop below $5 billion in the 2016-17 fiscal
year from $26.9 billion, according to budget's summary.
It reflected Brown's cautious outlook for the state's
finances, pointing to "substantial" risks and liabilities while
"The budget remains balanced only by a narrow margin."
Standard & Poor's analyst Gabriel Petek said the budget
shows California's finances are on stronger footing. But he said
it is uncertain the state can sustain revenue gains that helped
propel it to a budget surplus. S&P in January upgraded its
rating on $73.1 billion of California's general obligation bonds
one notch to A from A-minus and put a stable outlook on the
state.