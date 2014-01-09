SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 California Governor Jerry
Brown's budget plan will propose $106.8 billion in general fund
spending along with $1.6 billion for a rainy day fund, according
to a copy of the spending plan obtained by the Sacramento Bee.
Brown's budget plan proposes $154.9 billion in spending from
all state funds, which includes the general fund, special funds
and bonds funds, and calls for "fiscal restraint" as "economic
expansions do not last forever," according to the document that
the newspaper posted on the Internet.
The Democratic governor had been scheduled to release the
document on Friday morning. Reuters was not immediately able to
confirm the report. No one in the governor's office was
immediately available to comment.
Brown ended a decade of budget deficits in June by signing a
spending plan for the current fiscal year with a surplus to help
the state set aside $1.1 billion in reserve.
That followed Brown's budget plan last January for this
fiscal year that projected a modest surplus, in contrast to a
projection a few months earlier by the state budget watchdog,
the Legislative Analyst's Office, of a $1.9 billion deficit.
California's revenue has been on the upswing as its economy
gradually improves and since Brown rallied voters in 2012 to
approve temporary increases to the state sales tax and personal
income tax rates for the wealthy.
Revenue from taxes on the wealthy's capital gains have
figured prominently in the state's stronger revenue, which the
Legislative Analyst's Office in November said could leave the
state with a $2.4 billion reserve for the current fiscal year -
more than double the Brown administration's estimate.
The reserve could climb to $5.6 billion in the next fiscal
year assuming the state's current fiscal policies do not change,
the office added.
Brown has been cautioning the legislature, controlled by
Democrats, that good times won't last forever and has urged them
to support setting aside money for building a rainy-day fund so
the state can better withstand its next revenue slump.