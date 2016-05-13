By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. May 13 California Governor
Jerry Brown on Friday is expected to amend his proposed $170.7
billion spending plan for the next fiscal year in the wake of
unexpectedly low tax revenues.
In January, Brown proposed a new state budget that increased
public spending on education, healthcare and infrastructure in
an indication of the state's continued rebound from years of
economic doldrums.
But earlier this week, state officials said that tax
revenues for the first four months of the year were $869 million
below projections, due in large part to unexpectedly low income
tax revenues in April, which were more than $1 billion below
expectations.
It was an unpleasant surprise that may spur the fiscally
moderate Brown to tighten spending plans as part of his annual
budget mid-year revision due out Friday.
"We had to adjust our fiscal plan to account for the fact
that among other things April receipts were about a billion
dollars below what the month's projections had been," said H.D.
Palmer, Brown's spokesman on financial and budget matters.
Palmer would not detail any changes to Brown's proposed
budget in advance of its release on Friday.
The 77-year-old governor, who also led the state from 1975
to 1983, has been notoriously tight-fisted since returning to
office in 2011, reining in spending proposals by the state's
liberal Democratic majority lawmakers to build a rainy day fund
and hold down expenses after facing down a $27 billion budget
deficit.
Tighter finances this year could disappoint progressive
Democrats in the legislature, who have pushed Brown to restore
spending on social programs cut during the 2008 recession.
A budget expert on the Democratic side who spoke on
condition of anonymity said he was expecting the state to end
the 2015-2016 fiscal year with about $1 billion less in revenue
than projected.
But Kevin Liao, a spokesman for Assembly Speaker Anthony
Rendon, a Democrat from Southeastern Los Angeles County, said
the state's economy remains stable and the economy is still
growing.
"We remain optimistic that we can continue investing in
programs that help California families while remaining fiscally
prudent," Liao said.
Jason Sisney, a finance expert with the state Legislative
Analyst's Office, said the lower income tax revenues were likely
spurred by slower than expected growth in wages and less income
from capital gains in last year's sluggish stock market.
