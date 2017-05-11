BRIEF-Bridge Bank provides new $20 mln credit facility to MediaAlpha
* Bridge Bank provides new $20 million credit facility to MediaAlpha Source text for Eikon:
May 11 California on Thursday revised it's proposed state budget for fiscal year 2017-18 to $183.4 billion, about 2.2 percent higher than the budget proposed in January.
The revision to the proposed state budget also increased the state's general fund to $124 billion, about 1.2 percent higher than what was in the proposed budget in January.
California's 2017-18 fiscal year starts on July 1, 2017. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Bridge Bank provides new $20 million credit facility to MediaAlpha Source text for Eikon:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)