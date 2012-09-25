SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 A California ballot measure that would put the state budget on a two-year cycle is failing to find much support among likely voters, but a large share have yet to decide how they will vote in November, according to survey findings released on Tuesday.

The survey by The Field Poll and University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies found 40 percent of likely voters saying they intend to reject the measure while 21 percent intend to support it and 39 percent are undecided.

Proposition 31 would replace the state's current one-year budget cycle and permit governors to cut the budget unilaterally during declared fiscal emergencies.

The ballot measure would also restrict the legislature's ability to increase spending, require performance reviews of state programs and allow local governments to change how laws on state-funded programs apply to them.

The survey report noted the public's awareness of the measure is low and its campaign must compete for the attention of voters with more publicized measures.

They include a measure backed by Governor Jerry Brown that would raise income tax rates on wealthy taxpayers and the state's sales tax. The measure is meant to prevent spending cuts to education programs over the short term and support general state spending in coming years.

A rival measure would increase personal income tax rates on annual earnings on all but the poorest Californians to raise revenue for school spending and early childhood programs and to repay state debt.

Another tax measure on November's ballot would require multistate businesses with operations in California to calculate their state income tax liability based on the percentage of their sales in the state.

The measure would repeal a state law giving multistate businesses the option to choose a tax liability formula providing favorable tax treatment for businesses with property and payroll outside the state. Revenue from the measure would provide $550 million annually for five years for energy efficiency and clean-energy jobs programs.