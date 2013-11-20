SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 California could end its
next fiscal year with a $5.6 billion reserve as its finances
improve and if its current fiscal policies do not change,
providing it with the means to build a strong reserve and tackle
unfunded pension obligations, the state's budget watchdog agency
said on Wednesday.
"The state's budgetary condition is stronger than at any
point in the past decade," the Legislative Analyst's office said
in a fiscal outlook report. "The state's structural deficit - in
which ongoing spending commitments were greater than projected
revenues - is no more."
"We assume continued economic growth in future years," the
office added. "In such a scenario, we project that, under
current laws and policies, state General Fund revenues will grow
faster than expenditures through 2017-18, when the state's
projected operating surpluses reach $9.6 billion."
The office cautioned its forecast assumes ongoing economic
growth and "slow but steady, growth in stock prices."
California's economy is slowly recovering from the recession
and its finances have greatly improved due to austerity measures
taken in recent years and new revenue from tax increases
approved by voters last year.
Much of that new revenue is expected to come from higher
personal-income tax rates on the wealthy and on their capital
gains income.
California's improved finances gives the state's leaders
room to increase spending beyond raising education spending, but
the Legislative Analyst's Office recommended they prepare the
state's finances for the next economic downturn by setting aside
money to establish an $8 billion reserve by 2016-2017, and to
pay down unfunded retirement liabilities at the state's pension
funds for teachers and university employees.
"Continuing to improve the state's fiscal health will
require a balanced strategy of building reserves, retiring
budgetary liabilities, and paying for past commitments," the
office's report said.
The report comes as Governor Jerry Brown's office begins to
prepare its initial budget plan for the state's next fiscal
year, which he will present to lawmakers in January.
Brown's finance department last week said the state's
general fund revenue for October was $317 million above forecast
for the month in the state's current budget, while revenue since
the start of the current fiscal year in July was $485 million
ahead of expectation.