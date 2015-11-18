By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 California budget reserves
are expected to come in at $11.5 billion for the 2016-17 fiscal
year, beating a previous estimate by $3.6 billion, thanks to
higher tax revenues and a growing economy, a state budget
watchdog agency said on Wednesday.
"California's state budget is better prepared for an
economic downturn than it has been at any point in decades," the
state's Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO) said in a report.
"Given our estimates of state revenues, expenditures, and
reserves, the state can generally maintain its current policies
over the outlook period even under some more pessimistic
economic scenarios," the report said.
The legislature would have control over $4.3 billion
deposited into the state's traditional budget reserve with the
rest to be placed in a new "rainy day" fund, which was approved
by voters last year, the report said.
California expects to end its 2015-16 fiscal year with $7.9
billion in reserves, a $3.3 billion increase over previous
budget estimates.
If the economy continues to grow and no additional budget
commitments are made, the state budget would be in surplus
through 2019-20, the report predicted.
California is still vulnerable to an economic or stock
market downturn, which could reduce revenues by billions of
dollars below the LAO estimates.
California's economy has been shaped by market booms and
busts, in part because the state's finances are heavily reliant
on capital gains taxes.
If the state's two large public pension funds lower their
expectations for future investment returns, state contributions
to the funds could increase by billions of dollars.
"The strong economy is good news for California, but the
recession scenario outlined by the Legislative Analyst is a
sobering reminder that we must continue to pursue fiscal
discipline," said Michael Cohen, the director of the California
Department of Finance.
Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller said the strong revenue
growth means there is no need to impose new taxes on California
families. She called for the legislature to restore rates to
MediCal providers and address the needs of the most vulnerable
members of society, including the developmentally disabled.
California Assembly speaker Toni Atkins said next year's
budget should focus on building up the rainy day fund and
setting aside funds associated with increasing the minimum wage
to $15 per hour. She will also pursue new investments in
disability services, education and infrastructure, she said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Diane Craft)